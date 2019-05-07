Knox County school board member talks cell phone policy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knox County school board member says he would like to see a change to district policy on students and cell phones.
Board member Tony Norman brought the issue up at last Wednesday's work session meeting, saying with the rise of social media, students are using their phones constantly.
The school district different policies for the different age groups of students and cell phone use during school hours.
More Online | See the Knox County Schools board of education's current use of personal communication devices in school policy here
Currently, high schoolers may use cell phones at lunch and in between classes.
Norman said he would like all grades to have the same policy - phones turned off during school hours.
We asked viewers what they thought:
