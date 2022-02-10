KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education in a Wednesday night regular session meeting rejected a motion by parent plaintiffs in a mask requirement lawsuit to increase oversight.

The motion in part looked to install third-party monitors to ensure masking rules put in as part of the lawsuit are being followed. However, it was clear in Wednesday’s board meeting that members were not willing to instill additional steps to enforce the current court-ordered mask rules.

Patti Bounds opened the mask discussion with a motion saying, “the Knox County Board of Education will not agree to the appointment of a neutral monitor for schools, will not submit a compliance plan as stated by the plaintiffs and will not agree to a three-person compliance committee chosen by the plaintiffs and we will direct our law department to act in accordance.”

After a lengthy discussion, a motion was passed by the board directly rejecting the major points the plaintiffs in the lawsuit were asking for.

A second motion was passed by the board, deciding that a change in circumstances should be filed in the lawsuit. The board, along with Knox County Deputy Law Director Gary Dupler, reasoned that the original lawsuit was filed during a surge in the delta variant and before a COVID-19 vaccine was available for people under the age of 18.

Now, they say those circumstances have changed and the judge should take that into account.

“Maybe Judge (J. Ronnie) Greer has forgotten that he’s holding us all hostage over here, because it seems like everybody else is going on and living their best lives and he probably is too,” said board Chairwoman Kristi Kristy.

The board also specified they would compile studies they found that evidence further how circumstances had changed. They plan to present this to the judge no later than Feb. 28.

Kristy proposed a motion that any student or staff member who is provided a note from a health care provider that was previously denied a mask exemption by KCS be granted an exemption beginning Friday, Feb. 11.

Dupler advised the board that if they passed this motion, the court would likely hold the board in contempt. That motion ultimately did not pass.

The school board also accepted three final candidates for the superintendent search at the meeting.