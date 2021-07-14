Knox County School Board to vote on memo about law enforcement in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County School Board is set to vote on approving the Memorandum of Agreement between the Knox County Board of Education and the Knoxville Police Department. This following a move earlier in the year by KPD and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon withdrawing from the agreement.

The move came on May 5, shortly after a deadly officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in April.

On June 30, the Knox County Schools Board of Education discussed a proposed MOA agreement between Knoxville Police and the school district; now Knox County Schools will hold a vote to approve that agreement. You can read the full agreement below:

Something to note: This agreement does not include the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, so Knox County Schools will have two separate MOAs. Superintendent Thomas said he spoke with Sheriff Spangler and thinks he would be open to changing some of the language in his MOA as well.