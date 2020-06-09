Knox County Schools announces community task force members for fall reopening plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced the members of its community task force that will help develop the plan for reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.

The task force was created to help provide feedback on data the district is collecting via a community survey regarding the upcoming school year.

The task force is made up of nine community members who were recommended by each school board representative, and it will be led by Dr. Jerry Askew, the president of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits.

The community task force members are:

  • District 1: Rev. Sam Brown, Pastor at Logan Temple
  • District 2: Joan Grim, University of Tennessee Theory & Practice in Teacher Education
  • District 3: Melanie Craig, PTSO Board Member
  • District 4: Jonathon Fortner, President of Sequoyah Elementary Foundation
  • District 5: Susie Carr, KCS Parent/PTSO Board Member
  • District 6: Michelle Pickler, Community/School Volunteer
  • District 7: Rob Cummings, KCS Parent/School Administrator
  • District 8: Steve Hunley, Publisher/Local Business Owner, and
  • District 9: Brannan Gillenwater, KCS Parent/Local Business Owner.

KCS officials said Monday the task force will meet on Monday, June 22 and Monday, June 29 at 5 p.m. at the Sarah Simpson Professional Development Center – Great Room, 801 Tipton Ave., 37920.

A presentation will be made to the board at its July 8 work session.

The meetings will be open to the public.

