Knox County Schools announces guidelines for attending basketball games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is just one district in Tennessee that is adjusting following the news that general admission restrictions will be lifted starting Monday, Feb. 1.

Gov. Bill Lee made the announcement on Thursday that ‘no further restrictions’ on K-12 sporting events starting Feb. 1.

While the general restrictions are gone, the TSSAA is keeping some protocols in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic, like social distancing, wearing masks and allowing schools to limit attendance where they can.

Governor's attendance restrictions to be lifted on Feb. 1 https://t.co/jhCNPZQ5J7 — TSSAA (@tssaa) January 28, 2021

Knox County Schools announced online Friday their guidelines as they prepare for the changes, including capacity requirements:

Players’ parents/guardians and immediate household members Cheerleaders/dance team members’ parents/guardians, grandparents, and immediate household members First responders Coaching and team personnel School, game, and facility administrators Game officials Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity Gym bleachers will be marked off for seating to ensure social distancing

You can find the entire list of guidelines for the school system HERE.