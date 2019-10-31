Knox County Schools board looks into school vaping concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County School Board got an up close look Wednesday night at a big health concern in our state and across the country. A presentation at the board’s work session focused on the issue of vaping.

Just last week, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the second vaping-related death.

School leaders are taking the issue seriously. The very first slide of Wednesday’s presentation called vaping an issue that is interfering with the health and safety of the children in Knox County schools.

Current KCS statistics show since the start of this school year, there have been 229 vaping incidents in middle and high schools, 28 with THC and 138 suspensions.

“Especially in middle school, we’ve got 12, 13, 14 year old kids that’s taking a chance on harming themselves, and we have more cases in high schools,” said Danny Trent, Director of Secondary Instruction. “We do think it’s something we need to address and we want to get out on the front end of it.”

Presenters showed the board how different vaping products look and outlined some recommendations for disciplinary procedures in schools.

Right now, vaping with THC is a zero tolerance offense but non THC-vaping discipline is varied.

“The first offense would be two days out of school,” Trent said. “But the great thing about this is we’ve incorporated when they come back, they would watch 4 videos, the INDEPTH videos, that educates them to make better decisions. They could be cited to court, but that’s a law enforcement, that’s not us.”

The recommendation for a second offense is four days out of school suspenstion. A third time could include a disciplinary hearing.

“From a standpoint of a young student doing what they’re doing to their body that might impact their lives forever is very concerning to me, so I think part of our job is to try to make sure we help our students and we inform our parents,” said Superintendent Bob Thomas.

It’s also concerning for some students. The student representative to the Knox County Board of Education, Noah Kelley, provided a teen’s perspective.

“It’s your peers, it’s your friends, it’s the ones that you care about that are potentially getting addicted to a drug that could hurt, lead to other drugs, kill even,” Kelley said.

This was an informal work session with no vote taken Wednesday. The recommendation is to implement the changes outlined in that presentation in January 2020.

MORE ONLINE | View the full presentation here (click on “Presentation” after going to page)