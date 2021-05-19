Knox County Schools Board of Education holds review meeting to discuss community involvement in MOA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Schools Board of Education met Wednesday afternoon to discuss community involvement in reviewing the MOA with local law enforcement.

This conversation came after the board voted against the resolution brought forth by representative Daniel Watson. In it, he requested that the community be involved in conversations around MOA agreements.

The board did, however, agree to have a more in-depth discussion about what community involvement looks like. That was the main topic of discussion at Wednesday’s public meeting.

Board members talked about how they would involve the community, whether it be through focus groups, Google spreadsheets, or community meetings in multiple districts.

Ultimately, they agreed to hire a facilitator from outside of Knox County to come in and help design the process. Representative Watson described this agreement as a win.

“At the end of the day I think that will help provide a level of trust to the community that I think we really need,” Watson said.

The board plans to continue these discussions until they find a process they can all agree on.