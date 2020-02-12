Knox County Schools Board of Education votes on move to TVA East Tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Schools Board of Education may be one step closer to moving its headquarters.

For months now, there have been talks of moving the school district’s central offices from the Andrew Johnson Building into the TVA East Tower near Market Square.

Last month, the Knox County Commission voted on that proposal, clearing the way for this big move.

On Wednesday night, the school board is discussing the proposal.

The school board meeting beginning at 5 p.m., where board members will discuss a “memorandum of agreement” regarding that relocation; essentially the school board may be giving the green light for the move.

This topic has been a push by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who has said the relocation would save the county millions of dollars.

RELATED: Making sense of Knox County’s proposed move to TVA East Tower

The idea is the school district will occupy six floors of the TVA East Tower and the county would have the ability to sublease the other six floors.

If the school board approves the memorandum of understanding on Wednesday night, it will then go to the county commission for acknowledgment.

Mayor Jacobs is set to tour the AJ Building on Thursday.

WATE 6 On Your Side will update this story regarding the school board’s decision.