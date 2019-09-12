Knox County Schools coupon book sales begin Friday; schools keep more of the money

Knox County Schools coupon books go on sales on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This year $9 of the $10 price of a Knox County Schools coupon book will go to the school of the student who sold the book.

The school system launches its annual Coupon Book fundraiser on Friday.

The sale runs through Sept. 30. Books can be purchased from a student, or directly at the school.

Schools used to get $8 of the $10 book price.

“For more than 30 years, the Coupon Book fundraiser has provided support directly to KCS schools and has helped build a positive culture for Knox County students,” said Superintendent Bob Thomas. “We’re excited to increase the share of money that goes directly to schools, and we’re grateful for everyone that works so hard to support this event.”

For more information, visit the Coupon Book website.

