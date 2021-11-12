KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is celebrating another successful coupon book campaign. This year, students raised $1.2 million, and for the first time schools are able to keep the funds raised by their students.

On Friday, the 29 students and their families that sold over 100 books were awarded with a day at the Main Event, an entertainment complex in Knoxville.

“Last year we did not get to do the celebration in person so we went to some of the top-selling students, schools and presented it individually,” KCS Events Coordinator Kim Severance said. “It’s just not quite the same as getting to come in here and play and do the arcade, do bowling, all of the fun that comes with it, and to be recognized in front of your parents and peers and those that have works so hard. So, we’re just so happy to give them this celebration, they really, really deserve it.”

The money raised will now be put to use to fund needs identified by parents, teachers and administrators.