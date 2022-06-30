KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools are hiring paid full-time and/or part-time tutors to help elementary and middle school students.

Full-time tutors will earn $125 per day with benefits and part-time tutors will earn $16 per hour. According to the KCS website, half-day or hourly positions are also available.

The tutors will be required to support students in grades K-5 for reading and 6-8 for math to Algebra 1.

Those that are accepted as tutors will work as employees within the school buildings and help small groups of students (4 or fewer).

Positions are available for the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information about becoming a KCS tutor, visit knoxschools.org/tutors.