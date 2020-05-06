Knox County Schools superintendent announces in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The dates for graduation ceremonies for Knox County Schools’ Class of 2020 have been set — with a few new conditions.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas announced the dates Wednesday at a board of education work session. Schools will hold their ceremonies beteween Monday, July 27, and Saturday, Aug. 8.

Thomas went on to say graduations will take place at each individual high school’s football field; high schools in Knox County without a football field will hold their graduation ceremonies at the World’s Fair Park pavilion.

Ceremonies will be closed to families and the public, but will be live streamed and recorded.

