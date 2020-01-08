Knox County Schools to hold student summit to combat vaping problem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools said Tuesday it is scheduling a two-day summit to talk to students about vaping.

The school district is wanting to prevent the use of e-cigarettes among young people.

On Monday, KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas called vaping a “rapidly growing problem,” and he announced a new vaping policy.

The summit this week is part of a school district effort to develop anti-vaping messages and intervention strategies.

Student leaders are being trained to support prevention initiatives, which include a student-led competition to create a public service announcement about the dangers of vaping.

The middle school event is set for Thursday, while the high school event is set for Friday.

LATEST STORIES