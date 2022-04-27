KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A proposal that will soon be presented to the Knox County Board of Education would establish several days in which students would be dismissed early.

District staff will present the proposal to the education board at an work session on May 2. If approved, six early release days for students would be added to the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic calendars.

Teachers would work a normal schedule on those days. Pre-K students would be dismissed at 11:15 a.m., K-5 students would be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., and students in Grades 6-12 would be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Early release days would be held on the following dates in the 2022-23 school year:

August 17

September 21

November 16

January 25

February 15

March 22

A release from the district said the early release days would give educators more time to prepare lessons, evaluate student progress and collaborate with other teachers to improve student learning outcomes.

“Like any professional, teachers need time to prepare, share ideas and work collaboratively to support students,” said assistant superintendent Jon Rysewyk, who will be installed as the district’s next superintendent on June 4. “As we continue addressing academic challenges in the wake of the pandemic, I believe this initiative will ensure that our outstanding educators are equipped to meet the needs of students. I look forward to presenting this idea to the Board and hearing their feedback.”

The proposal would also help principals provide professional development to their staff, a district release said.

The May 2 work session will be held in the City-County Building Large Assembly Room at 400 Main Street. The session will begin at 5 p.m. The first day of classes in the 2022-23 academic year for Knox County students is Monday, August 8.