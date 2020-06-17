Knox County Schools to vote on resolution recognizing Juneteenth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A resolution recognizing Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, will go before the Knox County Board of Education on Friday.

The resolution from school board member Evetty Satterfield calls for Juneteenth, June 19, to be recognized on the KCS calendar to serve as “a constant reminder to continue to work towards eliminating educational disparities within Knox County Schools” and “an opportunity to recognize the impact, achievements, and contributions from Black staff, teachers, administrators, and students to the Knox County community at large.”

Juneteenth is the anniversary of Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and enforced the President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation order, freeing the enslaved two-and-a-half

years after it was first decreed.

Knoxville already recognizes Aug. 8 as Emancipation Day. On Aug. 8, 1863, Tennessee Military Governor Andrew Johnson freed individuals enslaved in Greeneville.

The board will also discuss Superintendent Bob Thomas’s annual review and possible action regarding his contract.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the first floor boardroom of the Andrew Johnson Building, 912 S. Gay St.

