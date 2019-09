Knox County Parks and Recreation wants your input on its Greenway planning.

The Knox County Commission approved a contract for a Greenway corridor study back in January and they’re hosting meetings to help guide the project.

The study is looking at four corridors, which could eventually create walking and biking paths covering 65 miles.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Halls Elementary School. The next meeting is set for 5::30 p.m. on Wednesday night at Bonny Kate Elementary.