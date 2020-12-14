Knox County Sessions, Anderson County courts postpone non-jail hearings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County General Sessions Court will suspend all non-jail hearings and court appearances from Jan. 4 – 31 in accordance with the state Supreme Court’s order regarding COVID-19. Anderson County is also following the order through Jan. 4.

The state Supreme Court issued an order March 13 for all Tennessee courts and has continued it through the new year to minimize the potential negative health consequences to the public.

Cases scheduled in Knox County General Sessions Court Division I-IV during this time will be reset for hearing after Feb. 8.

Courts remain open for Constitutional matters and criminal matters.

“After studied consideration of all the pertinent factors regard current pandemic metrics for Knoxville, Knox County, and East Tennessee, including the pandemic projections for January 2021 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other relevant factors, we have made the decision to suspend all criminal in-court proceeds except for jail cases,” a release from Knox County General Sessions Court states.

Anderson County is already closed for business except for Constitutionally required functions, like bail and arraignment hearings. The limited closure is in place through Jan. 4.

“Our courts across the state of Tennessee have had to balance the need to provide an important public service with the public health consequences to the state and those coming before the courts during a public health crisis,” a release from Anderson County courts states. “The rate of infection in the community, protecting the capacity of our local health care systems, the potential spreading of the virus among the public as the result of court appearances, and the potential direct health consequences to all concerned that are appearing or working in our courts must be balanced against the need for court hearings.”