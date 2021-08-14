Knox County: 1,777 people without power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 2,000 people are without power in the Knox County area Saturday night due to severe weather.

According to the KUB outage map, most power is expected to be restored between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Knox County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:15 p.m. with reports of hail and possible flooding. Multiple trees have also been reported as down across Knox County including, Chapman Highway, James White Parkway and Sevierville Road.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!