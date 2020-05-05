Knox County Sheriff comments on county employee being investigated by the TBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler has issued a statement about Fleet Services Manager, Ronnie Kidd, who he placed on administrative leave with pay on May 1 and who is currently under investigation by the TBI.

Sheriff Spangler said in the statement:

Immediately after I became aware of inappropriate conduct by a Knox County employee and after consultation with Attorney General Charme Allen, I requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the matter. I made the request to assure public confidence in the outcome of the investigation, whatever the outcome might be. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Therefore, I am limited in what information I am able to divulge at this time. There are no words to describe my disappointment. I promised each of you that I would be honest, forthright, and transparent when elected. As painful as situations involving allegations of employee misconduct are, it is important for the integrity of the Agency and for the honest, hardworking men and women of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that I do everything within my power to appropriately handle situations as openly and expeditiously as possible. The overwhelming number of men and women in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are hard-working public servants who take their oath and our mission seriously. I assure the citizens that the men and women of this Agency will continue to do their jobs with Honor and Integrity. As always, I am honored to be your Sheriff and I am humbly asking for your patience at this difficult time. Sheriff Tom Spangler

WATE 6 On Your Side will continue to follow along with this investigation and will update you when more information is available.

