Knox County Sheriff confirms investigation of assistant chief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler confirmed Friday that an assistant chief is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I am aware the FBI is conducting an investigation involving Assistant Chief David Henderson. The matter of that investigation was prior to my administration,” Spangler said. “At this time Assistant Chief Henderson’s employment status has not changed. This is an active investigation, therefore, I cannot make any further statements or answer any additional questions.”

The previous sheriff was Jimmy “J.J.” Jones.

