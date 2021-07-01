Knox County Sheriff hosting seminar on new permitless carry law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is offering an informative four-hour session on Tennessee’s new permitless carry law.

“While I support our right to bear arms, I also believe doing so comes with great responsibility,” Spangler said. “I have spent a large portion of my law enforcement career training new recruits and providing continuing education for POST-certified officers. Therefore, I want to provide the citizens of Knox County with every resource available, to ensure they can carry a weapon under the new law both safely and responsibly.”

The seminar will teach attendees about the new law and on what they can and can’t do. There will be information provided on classes in the area if anyone wishes to have hands-on training in firearms.

The session will be held the last Saturday of each month at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy. Each session will be limited to 50 participants. Registration will be available at www.knoxsheriff.org.