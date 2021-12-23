KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man early Tuesday morning in the Halls community.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police were called around 5:20 a.m. to the University of Tennessee Medical Center emergency room for a gunshot victim. Officers learned the victim, Juan Alberto Rodas, 40, had been transported by two individuals from a trailer park in Halls.

Rodas was later pronounced dead at UT Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office went to the Halls residence where they gathered statements from a witness and evidence. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office say they believe Rodas, a suspect and a witness knew each other but no charges have been filed.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is still investigating and will turn over its findings to the District Attorney General for review. The Sheriff’s Offices says more information will be given as the investigation progresses.

