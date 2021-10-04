KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox and Madison County sheriff’s offices are asking East Tennessee residents to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder.

Randall Lee Rose, 58, is accused of murdering a 70-year-old woman Saturday in Jackson, Tennessee. Rose has a long criminal history including arrests and convictions for rape, assault, burglary, evading arrest and firearms charges.

Have you seen #fugitive Randall Rose? He's accused of killing a 70-yr old woman Sat. in Jackson, TN & believed to be in East TN. He's wanted by Jackson Police for 1st degree murder & violation of community supervision. He has a long and violent history, including rape, assault, pic.twitter.com/dl4KUPIvIv — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) October 4, 2021

Rose is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is known to reside in homeless camps in urban areas and should be considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or the Jackson-Madison Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.