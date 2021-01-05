Knox County Sheriff, Knoxville Police release holiday traffic statistics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department have released their statistics on traffic during the holidays.

KCSO Traffic Stats

  • KCSO made more than 100 arrests during New Year’s weekend
    • These stats are from 6 a.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 4.
  • There were 32 wrecks reported with no injuries, and two wrecks with injuries
  • There was one wreck reported with someone injured with alcohol involved
  • KCSO reported no deaths
  • 641 citations were given out
    • 13 DUIs and 106 other arrests

KPD Traffic Stats

  • KPD ran two enhanced traffic enforcement initiatives during the holidays
  • The first initiative took place at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 27
  • During that period:
    • KPD issued 55 citations
    • Made 39 arrests (including five for DUI)
    • Investigated 39 total crashes and wrote 72 warning citations.
    • Five crashes with injury and no fatal crashes
  • The second initiative took place starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1
  • During that period:
    • 146 citations issued
    • 64 arrests (seven for DUI)
    • 25 total crashes and 120 warning citations
    • Three crashes resulted in injury, and one fatal crash

