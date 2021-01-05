Knox County Sheriff, Knoxville Police release holiday traffic statistics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department have released their statistics on traffic during the holidays.
KCSO Traffic Stats
- KCSO made more than 100 arrests during New Year’s weekend
- These stats are from 6 a.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 4.
- There were 32 wrecks reported with no injuries, and two wrecks with injuries
- There was one wreck reported with someone injured with alcohol involved
- KCSO reported no deaths
- 641 citations were given out
- 13 DUIs and 106 other arrests
KPD Traffic Stats
- KPD ran two enhanced traffic enforcement initiatives during the holidays
- The first initiative took place at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 27
- During that period:
- KPD issued 55 citations
- Made 39 arrests (including five for DUI)
- Investigated 39 total crashes and wrote 72 warning citations.
- Five crashes with injury and no fatal crashes
- The second initiative took place starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1
- During that period:
- 146 citations issued
- 64 arrests (seven for DUI)
- 25 total crashes and 120 warning citations
- Three crashes resulted in injury, and one fatal crash
