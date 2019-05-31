Knox County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 15-year old Gibbs student Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Munday's friends and family) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Munday's friends and family) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Munday's friends and family) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Munday's friends and family) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Munday's friends and family) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Munday's friends and family) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Munday's friends and family) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of Munday's friends and family) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Gibbs High School student's life ended suddenly this week. Friends and loved ones saying they're shocked and confused.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office telling us they're looking into the circumstances surrounding Zachary Munday's death this week.

Munday was just 15 years old and a football player for GHS. Family members say he's saving the lives of four people through organ donation.

From classmates, to their parents, everyone we spoke with on Thursday described Munday as a wonderful kid who was everyone's little brother.

Friends shared dozens of pictures and videos with us of happier times.

They say Munday was an incredible friend, someone they could share all their secrets with, and he would just listen. Munday's classmates say he loved making people laugh, he was goofy, a bit of a daredevil, and loved sharing funny songs and videos.

"That's the one thing I do miss the most because like when stuff would happen and you get upset, and you need someone to talk to, he had a really good way with words. He could cheer you up within like 10 minutes. He'd do something funny or say something funny or show you a video," said Alexus Tate.

"This summer he did get saved and then he got baptized a few days later and it was one of the sweetest moments ever. Finding the video and pictures recently gave me comfort to know that I can see him again," said Gracie Sutton.

Friends close to Munday's family have set up a GoFundMe as a way to help his family with hospital and funeral expenses.

Gibbs High School tweeting about the Munday family keeping them in thoughts and prayers, also saying counselors will be available at the school for students Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

As soon the Knox County Sheriff's Office shares the latest on this investigation, we'll be sure to share that on air and online.