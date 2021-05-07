Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrest car theft suspect after pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One suspect is in custody after a pursuit of a stolen SUV Friday in East Knox County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies pursued a stolen Honda CRV, stopping the driver on the Asheville Highway near John Sevier. The suspect driver has been identified as 37-year-old James Caven.

The sheriff’s office also stated that warrants would be on file and Caven would be transported to the Roger D. Wilson jail facility.

No further details were yet available.