Knox County Sheriff’s deputy placed on leave for leaving evidence log at scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Department officer has been placed on three days’ leave for leaving an evidence log at a scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Officer Aaron Wyckoff left the log on June 3 at New Hopewell Baptist Church on Kimberlin Heights Road in South Knoxville. In a letter, Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon tells Wyckoff that he violated multiple department policies.

“Your supervisor has been very lenient in recommending three days off,” Lyon writes. “For one of those days, you may choose to use ALP or Holiday. I will not tolerate this type of behavior, as it reflects on the Sheriff and myself.”

