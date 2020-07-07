Knox County Sheriff’s deputy resigns after DUI citation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has resigned amid an internal investigation into a DUI citation he received last month.

William Barnes was placed on leave Friday, June 12, after he was cited for Driving Under the Influence the previous night. Barnes, one of the KCSO’s K-9 handlers, who was involved in a non-injury, single-vehicle car crash while off-duty the night before.

Sheriff Tom Spangler ordered the county’s Office of Professional Standards to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Barnes resigned from his position on Friday, July 3, according to a KCSO release. The internal investigation in to Barnes remains ongoing.

