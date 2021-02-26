Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrests man previously wanted to questioning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office made another arrest Friday night after a meet-up for sex ended in murder.

The sheriff’s office said Charlie Richard “Rico” Martinez and two other people were taken into custody in the 2800 block of Rifle Range Road Friday night. Martinez had been wanted for questioning.

Martinez had been wanted for questioning in an alleged connection to recent the arrests and charging of two women, Kendra Ivey and Diana Jeanty.

The sheriff’s office said Ivey had a Rockwood man drive her to Kodak Road, where authorities say her boyfriend, identified as Martinez, was waiting to rob him. Ivey told deputies Martinez shot the man after they arrived and that Ivey and Martinez split the man’s money.

Despite Ivey’s allegations Martinez had only been wanted for questioning when KCSO arrested him Friday night.