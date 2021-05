KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office spent Saturday raising money for a key program to help children in the county.

KCSO held a car show in the Knoxville Expo Center to raise money for their DARE program, in order to teach children about the consequences of drug use.

Medic Mobile was also at the event, and took blood donations to help with the blood bank’s need in the region.