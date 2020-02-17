Knox County Sheriff’s Office hosting Crime Prevention in the Workplace March 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office hosting a Crime Prevention in the Workplace event on March 3.
The event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center.
KCSO saying all businesses are welcome.
To register or learn more email thomas.sawyer@knoxsheriff.org.
Topics that will be covered:
- Organized Retail Crime
- Homeland Security Awareness
- Shoplifting
- Employee Theft
- Armed Robbery Survival
- Counterfeit Money
- Practicing Crime Prevention
Just in case you’re wondering, there will be free refreshments served.