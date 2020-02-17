Knox County Sheriff’s Office hosting Crime Prevention in the Workplace March 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office hosting a Crime Prevention in the Workplace event on March 3.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center.

KCSO saying all businesses are welcome.

To register or learn more email thomas.sawyer@knoxsheriff.org.

Topics that will be covered:

Organized Retail Crime

Homeland Security Awareness

Shoplifting

Employee Theft

Armed Robbery Survival

Counterfeit Money

Practicing Crime Prevention

Just in case you’re wondering, there will be free refreshments served.