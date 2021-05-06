Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 ROKY retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced the retirement of K-9 ROKY on Thursday after seven years of service to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

ROKY and his handler, Deputy Rusty Bruce, were named as a 2020 K-9 Team of the Year.

We hope “ROKY” will spend his retirement camping, playing with the little ones and getting all the treats he deserves. Deputy Bruce will begin his new assignment with KCSO on Monday. We know it will be tough coming to work without his wingman. Help us wish them both the best!” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler

Spangler also commended the pair on their service in a Facebook post.