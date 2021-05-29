Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing East Knox County man

(Photo via Knox County sheriff’s Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is calling for the public’s help in locating an East Knox County man.

Raymond Fox was last seen on Thursday, May 28, at his home in Mascot according to a post from the sheriff’s office. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, denim jeans, navy blue shoes and a dark ball hat. He also has a scar on the right side of his neck.

If you see Fox or have any information on his whereabouts, call 865-215-2243 and ask for a Major Crimes Detective.

