Knox County Sheriff’s Office personnel kept nearly $6,000 from scrap sales, comptroller says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new report from the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury is detailing misconduct allegations that led to the termination of three Knox County Sheriff’s Office employees.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced the termination of three employees this week in relation to a state inquiry into the use of inmates and county-owned resources for work on property that is personally owned. The three employees were accused of selling scrap metal and wood pallets to local recycling facilities for cash through the roles in the Inmate Industries division.

Inmate Industries personnel received an estimated $5,817 from the sale of scrap metal and pallets but did not remit the cash proceeds for receipt and deposit. During the period reviewed by the Office of the Comptroller from Jan. 1, 2018 through Nov. 5, 2020, Inmate Industries remitted just $451 to an official county bank account.

Supervisors told investigators the proceeds were kept in an informal, unauthorized cash fund that were used to buy snacks, drinks and other food items for deputies and inmates who worked the program. Investigators were unable to verify those claims because employees did not issue receipts for all transactions involving the sale of scrap metal and pallets.

The Comptroller’s report found KCSO personnel did not transfer the scrap metal and wood pallets to the Knox County Property Management Office, which is responsible for all county property deemed scrap

Although the sale of scrap by Inmate Industries personnel was in violation of county policy, the proceeds remained county funds and therefore responsible personnel should have remitted the proceeds for receipt and deposit into an official county bank account. The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury

The report states that KCSO officials have indicated that they have corrected the violations.

Read the full Tennessee Comptroller’s Investigative Report here.