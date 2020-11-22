Knox County Sheriff’s Office releases numbers on holiday shopping crimes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 85 people have been arrested as part of the organized retail holiday crime task force in just one week, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force is made up of deputies and detectives from KCSO that you likely wouldn’t notice in stores or parking lots.

Sheriff Tom Spangler says those arrests involved crimes from shoplifting, credit fraud, to identity theft and drugs. Multiple stolen vehicles and $46K of stolen property were also recovered.