Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who went missing on the way to visit family

(Photo via Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is calling on the public to help them find William Vance, 86. He was last seen on North Ruggles Ferry Pike at around 2 pm Monday.

He left driving a 2012 beige Chevrolet Impala with Tennessee Tag -906 KFT. The sheriff’s office says he was going to visit family in New Market.

Vance does not have a cell phone, according to KSCO. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts please call 865-215-2243 and ask to speak to a Major Crimes Detective. KSCO says he may seem confused if approached.

