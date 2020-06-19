Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 18-year-old woman

Emily Wagner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing woman.

Emily Wagner, 18, is 5-foot-4 and 104 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white crop top. She may be driving a raspberry-colored Chevrolet Spark with the license plate number 0S18M1.

If you have information on Wagner’s location you are asked to call the KCSO at 865-215-2243 or Major Crimes Unit detective Shipley at 865-215-3565.

