UPDATE: Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirms 71-year-old man has been found

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed David Eveland was found on the grounds of Johnson Bible College by KCSO patrol units and a security officer at the college.

EARLIER REPORT

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for help to locate a missing Knoxville man with dementia.

David Eveland, 71, was last seen by his wife at their home on E. Hendron Chapel Road.

KCSO said Eveland does not have a cell phone and does not drive.

Authorities said he was least seen wearing jeans and a navy hooded-zip up jacket with either Disney or Johnson University on it. He also reportedly does have his wallet and a copy of his ID and his family numbers inside of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call (865) 215-2243 and ask to speak to Detective Ryan.

