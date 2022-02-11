KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 63-year-old woman is reportedly missing and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit needs help in finding local senior Rose Mary Washington, 63. KCSO said early Friday that Ms. Washington walked off from Castle Hill Court in North Knox County overnight.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy winter coat and carrying a purse. Her direction of travel was Southbound on Clinton Highway at approximately 10 p.m.

If you have any information about Ms. Washington you’re asked to call 865-215-2444.