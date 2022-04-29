KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed its newest K-9 officer, a three-month old bloodhound named ‘Blu.’

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler poses with new K-9 officer Blu

Blu was born January 1 and will train to serve as a cadaver K9, which helps find the missing and dead during a police investigation.

He was donated to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and came from Boerner’s Bloodhounds Breeders in Sisterdale, Texas.

The nest K-9 has officially started his training, which will continue for the next several months.

“Blu had a lot of help to get to our blue family, and we are grateful to everyone who had a part in his journey here. It has been some time since the Knox County Sheriff’s Office had its own cadaver dog. Retired Sergeant Tim Morgan was the handler to K-9 ‘Blitz,’ who retired from his cadaver service in 2008. I know our tracking team is also very thankful to have this opportunity, and I want to thank the area’s other bloodhounds and their handlers for always stepping up and lending a hand when we have a need.” said sheriff Tom Spangler.