KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County splash pads are a favorite amongst kids of all ages. The 2022 splash pad season is set to open Friday, May 13.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said, “As the weather heats up, take comfort knowing you can stay cool every day at these park attractions.”

The free, automated playgrounds open at 10 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. every day, weather permitting. The 2022 splash pad season will run through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Mayor Jacobs asks that everyone reads the rules to stay safe if they plan to attend the parks.

Knox County splash pads are located at:

Carl Cowan Park, 10058 S. Northshore Drive

Powell Station Park, 2318 W. Emory Road

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

A video of the splash pads can be seen on Mayor Jacobs YouTube page.