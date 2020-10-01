Knox County splash pads staying open until Oct. 11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s just a few days left to enjoy the three Knox County splash pads.

Local families, residents and visitors will have until Sunday, Oct. 11, to enjoy the splash pads at Powell Station, Carol Cowan and New Harvest parks.

The splash pads typically open the first Saturday in May each year and close in September. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he is extending the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want families to be able to enjoy our outdoor amenities as long as possible,” Jacobs said. “The weather is holding, so I’m happy we can keep the splash pads open for another week or so.”

The splash pads are for children of all ages. Use of the splash pads is free and weather permitting from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more details, visit the Knox County website.

