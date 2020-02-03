KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students went back to class today after an unexpected break due to illness last week.
Knox County Schools closed last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to an increase in the number of students, teachers, staff and substitutes who were affected by illness.
Knox County was one of many school systems in East Tennessee to cancel classes due to widespread illness and absent rates.
Some school cancellations continue into this week, including Alcoa City Schools, closed Monday and Tuesday; as are Cocke County and Hamblen County schools. Jefferson County Schools are closed through Wednesday.
LATEST STORIES
- Knox County students back in class
- Campbell County High School students dismissed early for near-by quarry blasting
- ’90s snack favorite Dunkaroos are coming back this summer!
- Knoxville police asking for help identifying suspect in car theft
- UPDATE: One dead five wounded in California shooting on a Greyhound bus