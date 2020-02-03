Live Now
Knox County students back in class

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Knox County Schools KCS logo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students went back to class today after an unexpected break due to illness last week.

Knox County Schools closed last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to an increase in the number of students, teachers, staff and substitutes who were affected by illness.

Knox County was one of many school systems in East Tennessee to cancel classes due to widespread illness and absent rates.

Some school cancellations continue into this week, including Alcoa City Schools, closed Monday and Tuesday; as are Cocke County and Hamblen County schools. Jefferson County Schools are closed through Wednesday.

