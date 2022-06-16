KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk announced additional details about the regional teams created to support district priorities.

The district will be divided into five regional groups with their own regional director and regional supervisor as part of Rysewyk’s new plan for Knox County Schools. One with elementary experience and the other with secondary experience. There will also be additional leaders who have expertise in various content areas. According to KCS, schools will be assigned to the five regions based on feeder patterns and geographic proximity.

“It is important for district leaders to clearly understand the unique needs of school communities across Knox County,” said Dr. Rysewyk. “I believe that regional teams will allow us to act quickly and effectively in pursuing the priorities of excellence in foundational skills, great educators in every school, career empowerment and preparation, and success for every student.”

The regions will be organized as follows:

Region 1

Director: Danny Trent, currently serves as executive director of secondary education.

Supervisor: Shelly Maddux, currently serves as principal of Amherst Elementary School.

Schools: A.L. Lotts Elementary, Bearden Elementary, Blue Grass Elementary, Farragut Intermediate, Farragut Primary, Northshore Elementary, Pond Gap Elementary, Rocky Hill Elementary, Sequoyah Elementary, West Hills Elementary, West View Elementary, Bearden Middle, Farragut Middle, West Valley Middle, Bearden High, Farragut High, West High.

Region 2

Director: Nathan Langlois, currently serves as director of advancement and diversity.

Supervisor: Christy Dowell, currently serves as supervisor of elementary education.

Schools: Amherst Elementary, Ball Camp Elementary, Cedar Bluff Elementary, Hardin Valley Elementary, Karns Elementary, Norwood Elementary, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Powell Elementary, West Haven Elementary, Cedar Bluff Middle, Hardin Valley Middle, Karns Middle, Northwest Middle, Powell Middle, Ridgedale, Hardin Valley Academy, Karns High, Powell High.

Region 3

Director: Megan O’Dell, currently serves as principal of Brickey-McCloud Elementary School.

Supervisor: Thomas Watson, currently serves as supervisor of secondary education.

Schools: Bonny Kate Elementary, Carter Elementary, Chilhowee Intermediate, Dogwood Elementary, East Knox Elementary, Gap Creek Elementary, Mooreland Heights Elementary, Mount Olive Elementary, New Hopewell Elementary, Ritta Elementary, South Knox Elementary, Sunnyview Primary, Carter Middle, South-Doyle Middle, Career Magnet Academy, Carter High, L&N STEM Academy, Dr. Paul L. Kelley Volunteer Academy, South-Doyle High.

Region 4

Director: Cindy White, currently serves as assistant principal of Austin-East High School.

Supervisor: Adam Parker, currently serves as supervisor of secondary education.

Schools: Adrian Burnett Elementary, Brickey-McCloud Elementary, Copper Ridge Elementary, Corryton Elementary, Fort Sanders Educational Development Center, Fountain City Elementary, Gibbs Elementary, Halls Elementary, Inskip Elementary, Shannondale Elementary, Sterchi Elementary, Gibbs Middle, Gresham Middle, Halls Middle, K.A.E.C., Central High, Gibbs High, Halls High, Richard Yoakley.

Region 5

Director: Dr. Dexter Murphy, currently serves as director of ESSER programs.

Supervisor: Sallee Reynolds, currently serves as supervisor of secondary education.

Schools: Belle Morris Elementary, Beaumont Magnet Academy, Christenberry Elementary, Green Magnet Academy, Lonsdale Elementary, Maynard Elementary, Sam E. Hill Primary (until new Lonsdale school opens), Sarah Moore Green Magnet, Spring Hill Elementary, Holston Middle, Vine Middle, Whittle Springs Middle, Austin-East Magnet High, Fulton High.

The directors of Regions One-Four will report to Dr. Keith Wilson, the assistant superintendent of academics. The director of Region Five will report to Jason Myers, the assistant superintendent of student success.

“We want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to provide additional supports to schools in Region Five and help them overcome obstacles to success,” said Dr. Rysewyk. “With Region Five under the assistant superintendent of student success, the district will be able to take a multi-layered and innovative approach to meet each school’s needs.”

More information can be found at the Knox County Schools Website here.