Knox County Teacher Supply Depot receives hundreds of donated backpacks, headphones

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds of backpacks and headphones were donated to the Knox County Teacher Supply Company on Thursday by a local business.
Kellyco Metal Detectors gave a total of 864 backpacks and 795 sets of headphones.
The donation will be distributed to teachers across Knox County, ultimately benefiting those teachers’ students.
The Knox County Schools Teacher Supply Depot is a collection center for donated new and used school materials and supplies. Teachers in the Knox County School system have the opportunity to pick up free supplies from the depot four times per year.
