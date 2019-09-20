Knox County teachers receive thousands for classroom projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was an exciting day for several Knox County teachers Friday, as 17 educators received grants totaling over $100,000.

Laura Lee Thompson, a teacher at Austin-East Magnet School, was awarded one of the those grants from Great Schools Partnership’s Teacher-prenuer Grant totaling $15,000.

Thompson says the check on Friday is aimed at creating a visual arts program that will bring technology into the classroom.

“I’m so excited for my students and Austin-East, it’s going to bring my classroom into the 21st century – we’re going to be able to make digital pieces and teach kids programs that will be applicable in the real world.”

The check was presented at a ceremony by Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas and Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs.

This is the sixth year that Great Schools Partnership has paired with Knox County Schools to offer teachers funding to pursue their creative ideas through its program.

Since the program’s inception, Great Schools has awarded over half a million dollars to 85 Knox County teachers.