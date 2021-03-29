Knox County to break ground on two new elementary school projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools will hold groundbreaking ceremonies Monday as work gets underway to replace two area schools in need of an upgrade.

Knox County Schools made the proposal a couple of years ago. School board members voted unanimously in 2019 to approve a five-year capital improvement plan which includes three new elementary schools.

On that list, replacing Lonsdale Elementary, adding a new Northwest Elementary to help with overcrowding in that area as well as building a new, bigger Adrian Burnett Elementary.

Officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Adrian Burnett and Lonsdale elementary schools.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas will be there along with members of the board of education and other elected officials.

The first groundbreaking ceremony will be at Adrian Burnett at 11 a.m. The second will be at Lonsdale at 12:30 p.m.