Knox County to consider new high school program supporting students in recovery

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A new high school program to support students in recovery could be coming to Knox County.

This week, the Board of Education is set to consider what is being called the “Elevate” program.

It’s designed to provide a place for students recovering from substance abuse while continuing their education.

The Mcnabb Center says it would be a recovery high school for Knox County students. The non-profit is partnering with the school district, Knox County government, and the Boyd Foundation to bring the idea to life.

“If we can intervene now, then it will keep them from having a lifetime of issues associated with substance use. So if we can intervene now, how bright will their future look? Much brighter than it did before I believe,” said Mona Blanton-Kitts, the Vice President at the McNabb Center. “Think of it like just an ordinary classroom with a treatment component. Our students will be there for the day, the hours will be a little bit different because we want to be able to have students with us during those what we call high-risk hours.”

The McNabb Center will provide the treatment component, helping students who are struggling with alcohol, marijuana or opiate abuse.

“What we know is if children go into a treatment facility, then without an intervention such as a recovery high school, their relapse rate is 90 percent. With something like a recovery high school for them to return to, that lowers that percentage to relapse rate being 30 percent. So it’s something that we believe will meet a need here in Knox County,” said Blanton-Kitts.

The Knox County Board of Education is set to take its first official action on this on Wednesday. That’s when members will vote whether to approve a $154,365 grant that would cover the Elevate program’s start-up costs.

The Boyd Foundation provided the grant through Knox Education Foundation.

A news release from Knox County Schools also states that Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has agreed to allocate money from the county budget to cover staffing costs for the program’s first three years, at an estimated annual expense of $89,866. The McNabb Center will provide the classroom and meeting space.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how this program really works, and I do hope that in a couple of years we have students who have gone through this program that can look back and really see how it made a difference in their lives,” said school board chair Susan Horn.

The Elevate program is expected to start this fall. We’re told the first class will have about ten students.