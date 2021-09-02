Knox County Sheriff’s Office to detonate crystalized acid found in West Knox lab

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Fire and Explosive Unit is at Summit Medical Group at Park West after a bottle of Picric Acid in a lab has crystallized.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal is using a robot to remove the crystallized acid from the building and will conduct a controlled detonation to eliminate the hazard. Sheriff Tom Spangler urges people in the immediate vicinity to not be concerned when/if they hear a loud explosion.

Picric acid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is an OSHA Class A Explosive when crystallized.