KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County woman has been charged with TennCare fraud after receiving over $18,000 in fees and claims for allegedly failing to report her household income accurately to the state.

The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Stephanie Davis was arrested on Monday on charges of TennCare fraud, theft of services, violation of the Tennessee Personal and Commercial Act of 2003 and two counts of destruction of and tampering with governmental records.

Davis’ case is being prosecuted by Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Inspector General Kim Harmon said, “TennCare benefits are designed to assist those who qualify for the state’s Medicaid Program. The Office of Inspector General strives to protect taxpayers’ hard-earned money and ensure that those who qualify have access to the program as it was designed.”